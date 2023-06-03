EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Summer is just a few weeks away and what better way to enjoy the season than taking a refreshing day in a true oasis at The Swim Club at the Elmont.
The club, which is located at 240 W. Castellano Dr. within the Montecillo community, is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The luxurious 95,000-square-foot venue features a “not so lazy” river, three water slides, a tropical resort pool, a splash pad for the kids, luxury cabanas, a full-service bar and grill and stunning views.
In addition, the club also boasts a massive 16-by-25-foot LED TV for sporting events, interactive videos, live coverage of on-site events, movie nights and more.
For more information and details on admission visit here.