EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Summer is just a few weeks away and what better way to enjoy the season than taking a refreshing day in a true oasis at The Swim Club at the Elmont.

Photos by Anthony Pina- KTSM

The club, which is located at 240 W. Castellano Dr. within the Montecillo community, is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The luxurious 95,000-square-foot venue features a “not so lazy” river, three water slides, a tropical resort pool, a splash pad for the kids, luxury cabanas, a full-service bar and grill and stunning views.

In addition, the club also boasts a massive 16-by-25-foot LED TV for sporting events, interactive videos, live coverage of on-site events, movie nights and more.

