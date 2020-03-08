The storm system that will arrive in the Borderland next week will help pull California out of dry spell

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Two pacific systems, are bringing much relief throughout California starting this weekend and next week.

According to AccuWeather cities in California stretching from San Francisco to Los Angeles saw a dry February. Most large cities in the state have not seen measurable rain showers since January 28th.

AccuWeather called it the states first ‘bone dry’ February in more than 150 years.

The first system to bring relief to California comes from a northern cold front which pushed down through the pacific coastline. The system caused impacts in northern California Friday but will continue to move through southern California this weekend.

The second system to approach California makes landfall Tuesday.

Pacific subtropical moisture will move through southern California Tuesday through Wednesday.

This system will produce widespread rainfall with totals expected to reach 1-3 inches of rain.

This same system will move through much of the southwest, producing rain chances in Las Cruces and El Paso Wednesday through Friday.

According to AccuWeather these two systems bring comfort to Californian’s before the stateswell known wildfire season.