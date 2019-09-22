The Silent Disease: Ovarian Cancer Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – They call it the “Silent Disease,” that’s because many women don’t even know their ovarian cancer symptoms are part of a much larger problem.

Doctors at the Hospitals of Providence are spreading the word during the month of September, which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. They say it’s important to practice prevention, know the symptoms and understand treatment options to keep women healthy.

One in 75 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. Women who are more prone to the disease are those who have ovulated more in their lifetime, including women who have never who had children or those who began ovulation at a younger age and those who reach menopause at an older age. According to researchers, women who take oral contraceptives, have multiple pregnancies or those who have had tubal ligations.

Victims of the disease are women from all walks of life and age, they include celebrities Gilda Radnor, and Madeline Kahn who both died from the disease. Ovarian cancer survivors include gymnast Shannon Miller and movie star Kathy Bates.

Some of the symptoms women feel include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pains, urinary urgencies, or getting full easy while eating. Doctors say it’s important to notice and respond quickly, especially if the symptoms last more than two weeks.