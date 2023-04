EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In memory of Dee Dee Rogers, The Sheriff’s Office Foundation will gift children at the Ronald McDonald House easter baskets on Thursday morning, April 6.

The Sheriff’s Foundation is very thankful for all her support and will be honoring her memory this Easter, knowing how much the Ronald McDonald House children meant to Rogers. She was a community supporter and for many years, she made numerous donations to the Sheriff’s Foundation, which brough joy to many children.