The Powell Brothers added to Way Out West 2021 lineup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is preparing for the return of live music, and welcoming additional artists to existing bills.

On Tuesday, Way Out West Festival added The Powell Brothers to this year’s lineup.

The festival is on Saturday, October 2, 2021 on the Karbach Ranch Water Seltzer Country Concert Stage at Southwest University Park.

“Way Out West Fest producers, Rave Marketing & Events and Leg Up Entertainment, booked National artists from the great State of Texas because we wanted to support our own after a year that was extremely challenging for the music industry,” Gina Roe-Davis, CEO of Rave Marketing & Events, tells KTSM. “We are back and better than ever with a line up that will not disappoint and we invite everyone to dust off those dancing shoes and join us as we unmask the music at WOW Fest 2021!”

The brothers are set to perform along with Randall King and another opener yet to be announced.

Cody Johnson is headlining the event.

Prices for tickets are $35 for GA, $50 for the Western Tech Party Zone Floor area, the TFCU VIP experience and The WestStar Club tickets have already sold out and the ticket prices will increase soon! Group sales packages available upon request by emailing tickets@epchihuahuas.com

