The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso ‘spring’ into open-air activities

The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso are mostly shut down due to precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on March 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes on March 21 as US states implemented stay-at-home orders similar to those in Europe, and as deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic surged towards 13,000. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are springing into the warm weather and inviting the community to participate in open-air activities.

“Live, Laugh, Shop, and Spring” will feature Easter Bunny visits, live art and more.

The Easter Bunny will be available for selfies and visits on Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend running through April 3. Giant coloring walls are also going to be on site for shoppers to exercise their creativity outdoors.

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are curating outdoor activities to showcase the color and artistic talent of the community.

Beginning on March 19, live mural painting will take place throughout the shopping center. Well-known artists from the community, like Paola Martinez, will decorate walkways with their artistic touch every weekend through June.

Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind gifts with the return of the Pop-Up Market that will take place over the course of two weekends.

For more, click here.