The Opportunity Center’s new program helps keep elderly homeless off the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new program helping keep elderly and vulnerable men experiencing homelessness off the streets in El Paso.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless announced the organization`s new La Casa de los Abuelitos program with 21 men in the facility right now.

The Opportunity Center said nearly one-third of the homeless population in El Paso is classified as elderly. La Casa de los Abuelitos is offering that population intensive case management and extended shelter and working to get them more permanent housing.

“You may be looking at a foster care environment, you may be looking at assisted living. So do they have the benefits, do they have the income to be able to support such. If not then who can we talk to to provide the level of care the individual needs,” said John Martin – Opportunity Center for the Homeless Deputy Director.

Joaquin Cordero has been living in the building since April.

“I’m thankful for all the help I’m getting,” said Joaquin Cordero.

He likes that he gets a room to stay in and the attention from the program.

“I’m getting medication. I’m trying to get some housing. I’m real good. They are nice people,” said Coredo.

Cordero was one of the residents who used to stay at the opportunity center before but said this program helps him a lot better because he gets more specialized care.

“That’s why we are here. The older people and the sick people are here,” said Cordero.

Not all residents are elderly some qualify because they have special needs like those who are blind or in wheelchairs.

“You’re not going to anticipate that somebody who has some type of physical impairment to be able to find work so you’re looking at more of a long term care environment,” said Martin.

The facility is located in the Willie Sanchez Rosales Family Center in Segundo Barrio. La Casa de los Abuelitos expects to have about 40 men living there at a time.

The Opportunity Center is always in need of monetary donations as well as toiletries, towels, and blankets.

To help or get help you can call Martin at 915-577-0069 or find more details on their website.