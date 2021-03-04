The Mars Volta buzzes social media with new pictures

The Mars Volta hold their best hard rock performance award for Wax Simulacra backstage at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Progressive rock band The Mars Volta has fans buzzing with excitement after posting new photos on Facebook.

Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala are pictured in a profile and cover photo that were posted on Thursday morning. Since, the pictures have gained over 33,000 reactions and has been shared over 1,000 times.

There’s been hope that the band will get back together to produce new music. Some speculate the social media activity hints they may reunite but it’s not clear if they will.

The Mars Volta won a Grammy award in 2009 in the Best Hard Rock Performance category for the song “Wax Simulacra.” In 2008, they were named the best progressive rock band by Rolling Stone magazine.