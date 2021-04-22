The Legacy Continues

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Fort Bliss soldier accused of beating kids while high on LSD takes plea deal
Top Stories
Community organizes, supports GoFundMe to help parents who tragically lost 1-year-old child
Video
Top Stories
Archaeologists find home of Harriet Tubman’s father
Ice cream truck-turned-store on wheels supports women-owned business
Video
Yelp: Local economies across US showing ‘strong’ signs of recovery as new businesses spike
Subaru recalling nearly 875K vehicles over engine, suspension issues
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
KTSM’S Allergy Alert Forecast
Top Stories
Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Conditions will remain very similar to yesterday
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions Thursday and Friday
KTSM’s Allergy Alert Forecast on KTSM
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Texas Western Championship 55th Anniversary Special
Top Stories
Reichman becomes Texas’ all-time winningest high school soccer coach
Video
Top Stories
Hanks softball rallies in 10th inning for walk-off win over Montwood
Video
Top Stories
Montwood tops Americas in District 1-6A clash, 5-4
Video
Southwest University Park to operate at 70% capacity to begin season
Video
NCAA places UTEP on 1-year probation for violations in football, softball
Video
Borderland product Munoz shines in Santos Laguna victory over Toluca
Video
Japan 2020
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso-GA
Texas Tech Tuesday
Wellness Wednesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
HaPAWly Ever After
Borderland Treasures
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Healthy Mothers, Healthy Families
Earthly Love with Subaru of El Paso
Top Stories
Community organizes, supports GoFundMe to help parents who tragically lost 1-year-old child
Video
Top Stories
Get rid of unwanted household items with El Paso community clean up event
KTSM’s Allergy Alert Forecast on KTSM
Local health expert weighs in, gives advice on at-home COVID-19 test kits
Video
EP Rent Help Program open to local landlords
Video
Studio 9
Promotions
Mother’s Day Memories
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Legacy Continues
El Paso News
Posted:
Apr 22, 2021 / 02:32 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2021 / 02:32 PM MDT