The Hospitals of Providence to vaccinate 1,000 adults 75 years and older in rural communities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence will vaccinate 1,000 residents, focusing on those 75 years and older.

“We are very excited to continue our efforts to help vaccinate our community, particularly our most vulnerable loved ones,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence. “We understand the challenges many people may face accessing internet or social media, so our team focused our efforts on directly reaching out to these individuals to easily register them.”

All vaccines have been allocated at this time.

THOP worked with the City of El Paso, churches and community organizations to identify individuals in the target population in the communities of Anthony, Canutillo, Vinton and Westway.

“We know that the State of Texas is making every effort to ensure that El Paso receives more and more vaccines in the weeks to come,” said Tejeda. “As the supply increases, we will be here to help vaccinate more and more El Pasoans.”