The Hospitals of Providence shines red for National Red Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The American Hear Association has named the first Friday in February as National Wear Red Day.

Today on #WearRedDay, The Hospitals of Providence ignited in a wave of red to educate and raise awareness on the importance of heart disease. They want to remind the El Paso community to love your heart by eating a heart healthy diet, following-up with your doctor for regular visits and screenings, and knowing your family history of heart disease. Know your risk and protect your heart.

According to the Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women every year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.