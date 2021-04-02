The Hospitals of Providence hosting recruitment events for Registered Nurses

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — If you or someone you know is ready to start their career with The Hospitals of Providence network, make plans to attend the Walk-In Recruitment Events this April seeking dedicated and passionate Registered Nurses.

The Hospitals of Providence will host recruitment events in April for qualified walk-in applicants.

The Registered Nurse recruitment events will be held on Tuesday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested candidates should bring several copies of their resume and be ready for an on the spot interview. Those meeting qualifications will be extended an offer that day.

Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hospitals of Providence East Campus – 3280 Joe Battle, El Paso, TX – 79938

Tuesday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus – 2001 N. Oregon, El Paso, TX – 79902 The Hospitals of Providence East Campus – 3280 Joe Battle, El Paso, TX – 79938 The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus – 1625 Medical Center Dr., El Paso, TX – 79902 The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus – 2000 Transmountain Rd., El Paso, TX 79911



Qualified applicants may also apply online at: thehospitalsofprovidence.com/for-health-professionals/careers. For questions call (915) 577-8140.

The Hospitals of Providence offer competitive pay, benefit packages, up to a $20k sign-on bonus and a fun teamwork environment.

To RSVP for this event email: Sherwin.Guevarra@tenethealth.com