The Hospitals of Providence hosting recruitment events for Registered Nurses

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — If you or someone you know is ready to start their career with The Hospitals of Providence network, make plans to attend the Walk-In Recruitment Events this April seeking dedicated and passionate Registered Nurses.
The Hospitals of Providence will host recruitment events in April for qualified walk-in applicants.
The Registered Nurse recruitment events will be held on Tuesday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested candidates should bring several copies of their resume and be ready for an on the spot interview. Those meeting qualifications will be extended an offer that day.
- Tuesday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Hospitals of Providence East Campus – 3280 Joe Battle, El Paso, TX – 79938
- Tuesday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus – 2001 N. Oregon, El Paso, TX – 79902
- The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus – 1625 Medical Center Dr., El Paso, TX – 79902
- The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus – 2000 Transmountain Rd., El Paso, TX 79911
Qualified applicants may also apply online at: thehospitalsofprovidence.com/for-health-professionals/careers. For questions call (915) 577-8140.
The Hospitals of Providence offer competitive pay, benefit packages, up to a $20k sign-on bonus and a fun teamwork environment.
To RSVP for this event email: Sherwin.Guevarra@tenethealth.com