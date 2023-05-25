EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Hospitals of Providence East Campus celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a fun and festive “Quinceanera Fiesta” to commemorate their employees and the lasting impact they have made in the community.

The hospital’s East Campus opened its door on May 21, 2008, now residing in one of the fastest-growing zip codes in the country.

The campus has invested over $250 million to expand bed capacity, bring needed services to the area and introduce the latest state-of-the-art technology.

“This is such an incredible milestone for our campus and only made possible by our amazing employees who each day make a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Tasha Hopper, Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. “Since we opened our East Campus in 2008, our hospital has more than doubled in size – and as we’ve always said as our community grows, we are committed to growing with it to ensure our loved ones have the care they need close to home.”

In 2021, the campus unveiled a $20M third-floor expansion to increase capacity in several areas to include a 30-bed Intensive Care Stepdown Unit, a third Catheterization Lab equipped with biplane technology and additional capacity for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

In addition, in late fall, the campus announced its active pursuit of Trauma Level II designation to ensure critically injured patients have the access to the specialized care they need in the community.

The hospital continues to invest in expansion projects as they are expecting to complete the construction of two additional operating rooms in the first quarter of 2024.

“We look forward to caring for patients and our community for years to come,” said Hopper.