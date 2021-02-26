The Hospitals of Providence director of respiratory therapy retires after 40 years

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence’s director of respiratory therapy walked into his last day of work today, Friday.

Cezar Quiambao says he has been with Providence for 41-years. He was originally planning to retire in June 2020 but when the pandemic hit, he said he would put his retirement off until he felt that the hospital and his patients were well taken care of.

The hospital says Quiambao’s services have been invaluable to the hospital throughout the decades, especially in the past year.

“Providence has always been a home to me. It has been a part of my development and I was happy to be back, seeing my family here at that time.” said Director of Respiratory Therapy Cezar Quiambao.

He says he plans to spend more time with his four children and wife at home. Congratulations on his retirement and years of service to the community.