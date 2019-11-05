The historic Plaza Hotel is in its final stages before Grand Opening

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM)- The Borderland’s first luxury boutique hotel is in its last stages before completion.

Dating back to the 1930s, the beautifully restored 19-floor hotel is part of the dynamic revitalization of downtown El Paso.

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park will have a rooftop, a Mexican cuisine restaurant, and bars among other great renovations.

The Hotel is set to have 130 rooms, and 29 suites with incredible views from downtown El Paso.

Newly appointed General Manager Wolfgang Jonas says this new hotel will open new job opportunities for many.

The newly revamped plaza hotel is said to celebrate artistry, diversity, and the vibrancy of West Texas Culture.