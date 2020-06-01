1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

The fight against racism can be complex, films and books can help to better understand the current unrest

El Paso News

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was less than a hundred years ago that businesses in El Paso denied service to African Americans and Mexicans. This week, longstanding racial tensions continued to amplify as thousands around the country gathered to protest racism and the murder of George Floyd.

In El Paso, the community is navigating whether being anti-racist also means being anti-police.

On Sunday, members of the El Paso Police Department walked alongside protestors from EPPD headquarters to Memorial Park. Protestors offered each other snacks, face masks, bottles of water, and hand sanitizer. It was nice. 

Photo by Juan Munoz/KTSM

The protest was peaceful until it wasn’t. 

Livestreams on Facebook showed smoke bombs hurled at police vehicles and it didn’t take long for a cacophony of screams, feet pounding on pavement, and projectiles slamming into police protective gear to drown any sense of unity. 

The EPPD has long been lauded for its role in ensuring El Paso is one of the safest cities in the country. Less than a year ago, EPPD showed poise and expertise following the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. 

The horrific murder of George Floyd, a thousand miles away, has shaken community faith in local law enforcement. Cities like Washington D.C., New York, and Atlanta are setting themselves on fire pursuant to intensified social frustrations turned violent. 

The complexities of racial violence in America cannot be taught in a lifetime, and certainly not in a web story, but we must try to learn as much as possible.

KTSM has created a list of influential movies, TV shows and books that help everyone understand the issues better. Being exposed to art made and told by African Americans is paramount to having meaningful conversations about how to move forward together.  

It’s in no way comprehensive, but it’s a start: 

Film

Television

Books

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters and police clash at Memorial Park"

Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dine-in restaurants, gyms, salons, and other businesses to re-open in New Mexico with restrictions"

Chico now does Parades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chico now does Parades"

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link