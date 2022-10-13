EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fifth annual El Paso Film Festival is scheduled to start Thursday night, Oct. 13 through Sunday Oct. 16 at the Philanthropy Theater and The El Paso Museum of Art located in downtown El Paso.

El Paso Filmmaker Lucky McKee will be presenting his newest film, Old Man which will be starring Stephen Land and Marc Senter. Old Man will be playing on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. as the opening night film of the El Paso 2022 Film Festival. The film is said to have been completed in El Paso at the Rio Bravo Outpost, which is a collaborative filmmaking hub built by local film producer Charles Horak.

Attendees will be able to gain a front row seat and access behind the screen knowledge of a selection of short and feature films by local regional, and national filmmakers. VIP Badges and Film Passes are on sale and can be purchased on the El Paso Film Festival website. Returning partners for this year’s festival include the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, El Paso Film Commission, MindWarp Films, Losita Productions, El Paso Cardiac and the Rio Bravo Film Fund.

“I am thrilled to be presenting Old Man at the El Paso Film Festival. Development, prep and post were all done in El Paso, so it’s going to be a thrill to share it with the community and honor the local artists that helped make it all happen. The fact that we’ll have our brilliant lead actors in attendance is icing on the cake!” Lucky McKee, El Paso Filmmaker

