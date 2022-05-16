EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Veterinary Medical Association held their 37th Annual Community Involvement Awards on Saturday.

Every year, the EPVMA awards its Community Involvement Award to someone in the animal welfare community.

This year organizers honored Paws for Love for their work after the August 3rd, 2019 shooting (2020 award).

Additionally, the entire veterinary community was honored for all the hard work over the last 2 years (2021 award), and Chris Copeland, the former Executive Director of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association for his many years of support of the El Paso community.

The EPVMA also inducted Juno the Elephant into the El Paso Hall of Fame, with the exhibit on display at the El Paso Zoo.









