EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Elmont at El Paso’s Montecillo Resort will hold a hiring event for the new swim club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at Hotel Paso Del Norte, located at 10 Henry Trost Court.

Swim Club hiring fair. Courtesy of Barracuda PR

The swim club is said to be an all new 95,000-square foot venue that includes a tropical resort pool, seating areas, luxury cabanas and a full-service bar/restaurant.

Positions include resort general manager, restaurant chef, cooks, restaurant manager, lifeguards, pool bartenders, servers, maintenance, and more.

Interviews will be held in the Pancho Villa Ballroom, located on the second floor.

To learn more about The Elmont at Montecillo or to apply online, visit TheElmont.com.