EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association’s (EPAA) Drop-in Meeting & Demo features the Encaustic painting of the award-winning artist Kirsten Jedamczik. “The Element of Ice” by Jedamczik is currently on view in THE ELEMENTS (of nature) Art & Award Exhibit.

You can check it out on Saturday, May 21 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. The close of the show is Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Encaustic painting is a mixed media technique that combines colored pigment with heated beeswax to create beautiful sultry artworks. Award winning artist Kirsten Jedamczik has developed her own style creating intimate landscapes that you can only dream about visiting. Please be our guest to see this unique technique demonstrated by Jedamczik.







