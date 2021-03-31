The El Paso Muncipal Court to resume in-person sessions

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Municipal Court will resume in-person sessions starting on Monday, April 5.

The court will continue to follow all COVID-19 recommendations. That includes wearing a face covering, social distancing, and temperature checks before individuals can enter the building.

Only residents who have a scheduled hearing or need to resolve violations are encouraged to visit the municipal court.

It is encouraged for residents to attend the hearings virtually by e-mailing their information at VideoHearingRequest@elpasotexas.gov.