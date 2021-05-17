The El Paso Convention Center expanding hours for COVID-19 vaccines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Convention Center is expanding its hours.
People wanting to get vaccinated can walk in from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The City of El Paso and Texas Military Department, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are also hosting several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Sun Metro’s largest transit centers.
Vaccines will be available May 18-21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both the Bert Williams Downtown Santa Fe Transit Center (601 Santa Fe) and the Arturo “Tury” Benavides Cielo Vista Transit Center (1165 Sunmount).
A complete list of all COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up Events dates and times can be found at EPCovidVaccine.com.