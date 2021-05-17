The El Paso Convention Center expanding hours for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Convention Center is expanding its hours.

People wanting to get vaccinated can walk in from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of El Paso and Texas Military Department, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, are also hosting several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Sun Metro’s largest transit centers.

Vaccines will be available May 18-21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both the Bert Williams Downtown Santa Fe Transit Center (601 Santa Fe) and the Arturo “Tury” Benavides Cielo Vista Transit Center (1165 Sunmount).

A complete list of all COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up Events dates and times can be found at EPCovidVaccine.com.