The El Paso Comic Strip Comedy Club to reopen in June

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Comic Strip is planning to reopen its doors again to the general public.

According to the club’s official website, the El Paso Comic Strip plans on reopening on June 11.

The comedy club said it will take extra precautions to make sure guests are safe and the venue is clean.

You can read the full statement below:

*In response to the COVID-19 situation, we at The El Paso Comic Strip are taking extra precautions to make sure we maintain a safe & clean venue. While we always comply with the strictest health code standards of cleanliness throughout the venue, we will continue to review, enhance, and reinforce those standards frequently, especially in light of the current challenges. We also maintain clear and open lines of communication with our entire staff to ensure they stay home at the first sign of illness symptoms.

We ask that you please wash and/or sanitize your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, practice good respiratory etiquette (e.g. cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing), and avoid touching your face.

Please be mindful of others and do not attend a performance if you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

We have temporarily reduced our seating capacity to observe 6′ social distancing. Using professional-grade products we are sanitizing all common areas prior to and immediately after every show. We have always and continue to serve beverage and food items in single-use disposable plastic cups and trays in our showroom.

Thank you for your continued support.

Bart Reed

Owner/Manager

Tickets for the Raul Sanchez and the Steve Trevino show are now available.