EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United Stated.

According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number 12 regarding weather. Due to El Paso’s diverse history, culture, and affordability, its viewed as an ideal destination for both leisure and business travel.

“We are proud to be included in this list as the #1 budget-friendly destination in the state of Texas and #3 overall. Hotels, transportation, entertainment, and food – it’s all more affordable in El Paso. Plus, our 300+ days of sunshine make the Sun City the ideal destination any time of year.” Jose Garcia, President and CEO of Destination El Paso.

