EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso encourages the community to help protect parks and to also report vandalism.

According to the City of El Paso, a press conference will be hosted by Crime Stoppers of El Paso, El Paso Police Department, the Streets and Maintenance Department, as well as the Parks and Recreation Department. The conference is said to announce the importance of reporting vandalism that has affected city parks as well as facilities. It is also said that the vandalism repairs have cost the City of El Paso more than $200,000 in the past two years.

“The defacing and damaging of public property is counterproductive to the millions of dollars the City has invested into parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers over the past five years. Not only does vandalism create eyesores and unsafe places, it forces us to use tax dollars on repairs. To deter vandalism we are asking the public to join us in this effort to protect your parks by staying vigilant and reporting vandalism.” Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer

Vandalism should be reported to 911 or 311. It can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477. Callers to have the option to remain anonymous.

