EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and the Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta.

For the second year in a row, the Fiesta will be a two-day event on Sep. 24 through Sep. 25 with day one at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and day two at Franklin Mountains State Park’s Tom May’s Unit (pre-registration is required). Every year the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta celebrates the natural wonders of the mountainous desert in our big backyard while encouraging people to explore and discover parks and other protected areas.

Jason Ricketts who is a geologist at UTEP and studies the geologic history of New Mexico and western Texas, is one of many who will lead hikes in the Franklin Mountains and present interactive exhibits and desert talks at the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta.

The Chihuahuan Desert surrounding El Paso is said to be one of the most biologically diverse eco-regions in North America. The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens has a new $16M Chihuahuan Desert exhibit that features the flora and fauna of the region. The exhibit includes an arroyo and a flash flood feature that helps people understand the important natural force helping to shape the desert landscape, plus common plants and animals including a number of endangered species.

