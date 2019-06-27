The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso’s tennis swings into action

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s summertime and to keep kids off the couch the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso has given them a racket and a good time.

The club has a 10-week summer program that provides children with different activities such as swimming, cooking, and tennis classes.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso, Anthony Tomasheski, said many of the kids that go through this camp never had the opportunity before to try these type of outdoor activities.

“More often than not, unfortunately, what do kids like to talk about now? Being on their phone or playing with a gaming system and for once that’s not the topic of discussion. What they’re talking about is being out, being active, and being outdoors,” said Tomasheski.

This doesn’t only keep the children entertained during the summer but it also gives them a form of education while having fun under the sun.

Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso volunteer, Donna Neessen, said tennis teaches a child how to be responsible and take care of your equipment. It also teaches the kids to learn how to share and take turns among each other.

“Whether they realize it or not, or even if they want to or not, they are getting a lot of education and what goes into playing a sport like tennis and what it is that they need to do to be able to do it if they’d like to continue playing,” said Neessen.

Tomasheski said the club is about having kids involved in the community and giving them a chance to try new experiences.

The summer program is now at full capacity but a new program will open this fall, for more information go to www.bgcelpaso.org