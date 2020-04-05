The Borderland is located in a BWk climate area. Here’s what that means.

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — El Paso, Las Cruces, and Juarez are all located in the Chihuahuan Desert, which is classified as a BWk climate in the Koppen-Geiger Classification.

So what does BWk mean?

The first letter of the classification, (B), determines the wide range climate it belongs in. The Borderland as we know is dry, which is exactly what it falls under.

The Characteristic of dry climates is meager and unreliable rainfall. Climatologist defines dry climates to receive less moisture (precipitation) than it loses (evaporation). As temperatures climb, the chances for evaporation does as well.

BWk is not controlled by the subsiding air masses of subtropical highs. Instead, these drylands exist principally because of their position in the deep interiors of large landmasses, far from main moisture sources like oceans.

Our classification also correlates with our monsoon. In the Borderland our Monsoon is in the Summer months because that is when we see our precipitation peaks.

Why is this?

Summer conditions are more conducive to cloud formation and precipitation because high pressure over the continents disappear, and moisture moves in as flow from the oceans and dominates our atmospheric circulation.

Whereas in Winter, high pressure and cold temperatures oppose uplift and precipitation.