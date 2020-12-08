The Borderland gets its own shiny monolith, but not for long

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A metal monolith has been discovered — this time in the Sun City.

The three-sided silver structured sparked much curiosity among those who found it and word of it spread quickly. In West El Paso, KTSM 9 News spotted several El Pasoans taking selfies next to the mysterious piece at one shopping center on Sunset near Doniphan.

This viral trend is prompting people from all over the country to seek out metal structures as they seem to appear out of nowhere and make headlines around the world.

Some El Pasoans we spoke with say the whole thing is fascinating.

“It could be a symbol or maybe it’s a warning. It could be a warning from the aliens. That’s all I’m saying,” said El Pasoan Dominic Gomez.

Unfortunately, the monolith did not last long. A few hours after its discovery some El Pasoans allegedly stole the structure.

After many attempts, the suspects were able to detach it and load the monolith onto a truck.

On Instagram, videos from fitfamelpaso show several groups of people attempting to load it to different vehicles.

The first monolith mysteriously appeared in Utah in late November and has since appeared in other areas around the world including Britain, California, and even Albuquerque.

Latest Headlines