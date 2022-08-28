EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition (BBC) will be hosting a press conference on Monday August 20, to celebrate the non-profit’s 10th anniversary.

The BBC will be holding a 10 year anniversary Celebratory press conference on Monday, August 20, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at El Paso Health located at 1145 Westmoreland Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925. Lactation experts from Ciudad Juárez, El Paso and Las Cruces will provide an overview of programs and initiatives as well as the current state of breastfeeding along the border.

“The BBC was created in February 2012 by a small group of women determined to increase intention, initiation and duration of exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first 6 months of life of infants who reside

along the US–Mexico Border.”





It is said that the BBC’s five major action areas are:

Awareness- (community outreach, Big Latch On)

Health promotion- (Breastfeeding Welcome initiatives, Breastfeeding in Public practices)

Education- for health care professionals and families

Research- (published papers, presentations)

Environmental and policy change- (Mother-Friendly establishments and worksites, alliances with Baby-Friendly hospitals, human milk banks and depots)



