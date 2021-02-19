The Biden administration continues work on two major crises both here and abroad: Covid-19 and the climate.

New variants of Covid-19 have appeared in 1300 people in 42 states.

WASHINGTON, DC (KTSM) — President Joe Biden’s hoping to get out of Washington today to visit a vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan. His trip was postponed yesterday due to bad weather.

Now, we’ll see how well one vaccine is working against new strains of coronavirus and the U.S. rejoining the world on climate change.

This is where drug-maker Pfizer produces the coronavirus vaccine, in Michigan.

Biden announced at this morning’s G7 summit that the U.S. is releasing $4 billion that’s already approved by Congress to distribute vaccines to poor countries.

130 countries haven’t received any, as new versions of the virus continue to spread.

Pfizer admits its vaccine may be less potent against the South African strain.

The U.S. officially re-joins the worldwide climate agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of on his first day in office.

President Biden signed the order to rejoin the climate agreement on Inauguration Day, but it wasn’t effective until today.