Thanksgiving Parade Grand Marshal ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Ron Stallworth talks with KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ron Stallworth, the former police officer who infiltrated the Klu Klux Klan and wrote a book that later became a movie about it, will be the Grand Marshal of the 2019 Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade.

He talked with both KTSM 9 anchors, Daniel Marin and Natassia Paloma.

Stallworth published his book Black Klansman in 2014, which chronicles his investigation of the KKK in the late ’70s in Colorado Springs. It was adapted into a movie in 2018 by Spike Lee, which went on to receive six Academy Award nominations.

Stallworth was born in Chicago but was raised in El Paso.

“My mother’s moving our family to El Paso was the best decision she ever made, as the city was a far cry from the poverty, gangs, and conflict in Chicago’s South Side, where I would have come of age if she had not left,” he said.

Stallworth is a 1971 graduate of Austin High School.