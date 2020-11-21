Thanksgiving Closures & Delays

EL PASO

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.

While many City services and facilities remain impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the following City operations and services will be closed:

No Garbage/Recycling Collection on Thanksgiving Day and Friday Recycling Collection to take place Monday, November 23 Trash Collection to take place Monday, November 30

Greater El Paso Landfill closed November 26, 27 and 28

Citizen Collection Stations closed November 26, 27 and 28

Sun Metro bus service suspended on Thanksgiving Day

Animal Services Shelter closed

Municipal Court closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 27

Wi-Fi Centers closed November 25-28

Recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities, sports fields, City museums, public libraries and the El Paso Zoo remain closed.

SCHOOLS