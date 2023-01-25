EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation on the rise, it’s becoming a problem for residents in the Sun City. However, El Paso leaders are proposing gas rates for local residents to reduce.

“We are happy to announce that the City Attorney’s Office was able to save El Paso

residential TGS ratepayers more than $34 million over the next six years. We will continue to look at other saving opportunities for our residents.” said City Attorney Karla Nieman.

Strategic Communication Director Laura Cruz Acosta says, last week the council heard an update regarding Texas Gas Service, leading them to intervened on the rate case.

Adding that the rate would have increased the local Texas gas cost. The city petitioner initiated an intervention, allowing it to be reduced by the rate increase.

“The original proposal will have increased a cost of more than $18 million dollars per year for our community, and so what we were able to do by intervening a proposed rate that would’ve been increasing for local rate payers to $4.39,” Cruz-Acosta said.

Reducing the rate down to $3.30. She adds that the council authorized the city attorney’s office to be able to file with the Texas Railroad Commision’s decision.

KTSM spoke with local residents who have noticed an increase in their utility gas bills and had to make ends meet.

“For this pass* bill I saw it go up three times from what I normally would have used, for the past years. It would be a little bit disappointing financially because you’re trying to make it through especially after covid,” said local resident who wished to remain anonymous.

While another experienced struggles through hard times, since her gas bill has been high.

“Yes, I have noticed an increase in fees. Of course, I think it be a good idea for fees to go down because there is a lot of people who are having problems economically,” said local resident who wished to remain anonymous.

The City Attorney says they want to prioritize residents in El Paso by helping them keep more money in their pockets.

Cruz-Acosta says they have until the end of February to decide on the rehearing request.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.