On Thursday, April 21, 2022, TFCU celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of their Rojas Branch with a ribbon cutting provided by the El Paso Chamber, and an unveiling of their art collaboration with local talent. The new modern design of the branch includes a teller-less model with extended hour ATM lobbies and artwork displays that pay homage to the vibrant city of El Paso.

The Rojas branch is the first of nine to be transformed and reflect the new digital model.

These changes allow our credit union to be at the forefront of what is quickly becoming the norm for all financial institutions across the country and pave the way in creating an innovative branch experience. These new technological investments will decrease operational costs, which will lead to better interest rates and dividends for our members to enjoy. Max Villaronga, President and CEO, TFCU

The art collaboration will extend into TFCU branch lobbies across the city, featuring photography from Jorge Salgado, and unique artwork from Christin Apodaca, Patrick Gabaldon, and Tino Ortega.

The art created for each branch displays influences of the surrounding area. All nine branches are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The public is welcome and encouraged to view the unique pieces of art displayed within the ATM lobbies at the following branch locations: Joe Battle – 3600 Joe Battle, Rojas – 12020 Rojas Dr., Kenworthy – 9835 Kenworthy, Lomaland – 975 Lomaland, and Yandell – 2500 E. Yandell Dr.

Please visit https://www.tfcu.coop/news/2022/05/02/new-lobby-remodels-pay-homage-to-el-paso to learn more about the artists and their work.

