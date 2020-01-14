TFCU gives tips to avoid fraud after learning of mortgage scam in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso credit union learned that its clients may be the target of a new scam and now it is trying to prevent any future cases of fraud.

TFCU recently learned of fake letters sent to mortgage loan customers in the El Paso area. The credit union recently spoke to KTSM to provide tips on how to avoid any trouble.

The tips TFCU is telling customers include:

Communication regarding loans and accounts will only be made through official correspondence.

Do not give out personal information on the phone, through the mail or internet unless you initiated contact through a phone number or email.

Only contact the credit union directly through the phone numbers listed on the credit union website, www.tfcu.coop, including 915-843-8328 and not on suspicious correspondence.

Anyone else who is worried about their information or transactions can call TFCU at 915-843-8328.