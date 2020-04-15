TFCU donates $10,000 to El Paso Community Foundation for COVID-19 relief

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Teacher’s Federal Credit Union donated $10,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation to support two of the organization’s initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, TFCU made a $5,000 donation to both the El Paso County Medical Society COVID-19 Masks and PPE Fund and Get Shift Done For El Paso.

TFCU’s contribution to El Paso County Medical Society COVID-19 Masks and PPE Fund, is an effort to help outpatient physicians and other healthcare providers in El Paso County who are currently experiencing a shortage in N95 respirator masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The El Paso Community Foundation is set to match these donations dollar for dollar to the same fund.

TFCU also made a $5,000 donation to Get Shift Done For El Paso, a program launched by the California-based technology platform Shiftsmart and the El Paso Community Foundation, a release said.

This program will allow displaced workers to work shifts at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger local food bank for up to $10 an hour, with the goal of providing 40 shifts per day.

TFCU says its donation will result in a total of 500 hours of work for local service industry workers that have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

TFCU encourages the community to join its efforts and continue to keep the El Paso Strong spirit alive during these trying times by supporting these two initiatives.