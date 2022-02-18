EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso area Teachers Federal Credit Union (TFCU) broke ground Friday morning at their soon-to-be Lomaland Branch, located at 975 Lomaland

Breaking ground today for this new branch signifies a bright future of growth for TFCU. We look forward to improving members’ experience and providing support through financial education and TFCU services for the people of our community to help make their financial goals attainable. Max Villaronga, President/ CEO, TFCU

The company says the plans (pictured below) for the new branch include a modern design, three drive-thru lanes, and upgraded ATMs with the latest fintech software.

Credit Union officials say that construction of the branch is expected to be completed between 12 to 16 months.

“TFCU looks forward to bringing revitalization to the neighborhood with the addition of this branch,” TFCU officials added.













