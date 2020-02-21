Texas Tribue’s ‘The Future of the Border Region’ highlights college education

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The event titled “The Future of the Border Region” included a topic called “Educating the Next Generation” in which the presidents of NMSU, UTEP and EPCC spoke on what needs to be done to help future students.

“We’re doing better than we ever have,” said President of UTEP Heather Willson. “but there’s still a lot to be done… because we’re competing with SOL, Singapore… so we need to get even better,” said Wilson.

A main focus for the panel included encouraging local businesses to hire local graduates.

“We want to make them even better including local companies or companies up and down the rio grande valley recurting students as a community we can’t complain about the brain grain if we’re not going to recrute our own,” explained Wilson.

She went on to discuss the issues of companies that begin to go unknown to graduates in the Borderland.

“A lot of students grew up here and don’t know what companies are actually here that will give them an opportunity for a great job close to home,” Wilson said.

President Wilson closed out the interview explaining the way UTEP will combat the issue, is to incorporate more local businesses in career fairs and univerity events.

