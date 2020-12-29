Texas Tech University physicians and students receive Moderna vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Physicians and medical students from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are now receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine due to their close work with COVID-19 patients.

Texas Tech physicians at several clinics in El Paso began receiving their vaccinations on Monday in a rollout of Moderna’s vaccine. The center says 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were received last Wednesday.

Andrea Silvas, a medical student at TTUHSC El Paso, said there is data to support the vaccine is safe.

“I am going to get it to protect me and the people around me as well,” she said. “I want you to be protected as well.”

A group of about 40 medical student volunteers have been helping administer vaccines for University Medical Center and Texas Tech, according to a news release.

Armando Meza, chief of infectious diseases at TTUHSC El Paso and TTP El Paso, said the distribution of vaccines carries special meaning. He received a different vaccine created by Pfizer last week.

“The development of these vaccines is science applied to real life – it brings hope to save us from further hurt caused by this pandemic,” he said.