Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso welcomes new vice president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for El Paso welcomes Guadalupe Valencia-Skanes as the university’s new vice president for finance.

“I’m excited and humbled by the opportunity to join TTUHSC El Paso. I look forward to collaborating with leaders and strengthening relationships across the entire university community in support of TTUHSC El Paso’s mission and strategic plan. I would like to find innovative ways to streamline processes and support growth, all while maintaining quality and institutional excellence at the forefront.” Guadalupe Valencia Skanes, TTUHSC’s new Vice President for Finance/Chief Financial Officer

Prior to arriving at TTUHSC El Paso, Valencia-Skanes was the associate vice president for Business Affairs at the University of Texas at El Paso. She was a key contributor to UTEP’s COVID-19 response and their governmental relations team. She also previously served UTEP as interim vice president for Information Resources.

Valencia-Skanes holds over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. Before joining UTEP in 2019, she held several executive leadership roles at the University of Washington, the University of Alaska Anchorage, and the University of Arizona.

Valencia-Skanes holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from UTEP and is a certified government financial manager. She serves as the second vice president of the Western Association of College and University Business Officers and holds several committee appointments. She is also on the board of the El Paso Chapter of the Association of Government Accountants.

