Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso to administer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso officials announced Monday that their campus will be providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines during a vaccine drive this month for children ages 5-11.

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, will administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 am to 2 pm on November 13 and from 1 pm to 4 pm on November 14.

Registration to receive a vaccine can be completed online by filling out requested information. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Children who have been infected with COVID-19 in the past can receive the vaccine if 90 days have passed since testing positive.

Second doses will be administered on December 4 and December 5. TTUHSC officials caution parents to carefully select appointments for the first and second dose when registering online.

Vaccines will not be available for adults on the days of the children’s vaccine drive.

Parents are expected to plan for a 15-minute observation period after the shot is administered (30 minutes if the child has previous allergies to vaccines or other injections).

For more information about the vaccine drive, call 915-215-4300.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.