Texas Tech in El Paso announces virtual commencement ceremonies for graduating students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso is planning to host virtual ceremonies to honor graduates from the Foster School of Medicine, Hunt School of Nursing and Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of traditional commencement ceremonies for universities across the nation, prompting TTUHSC El Paso to come up with a way to celebrate the graduates.

According to a news release, graduates from the class of 2020, their friends, family members and loved ones are invited to gather on Facebook Live and recognize the many accomplishments of these students.

The virtual ceremonies will follow traditional ceremony programs, with remarks from Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of TTUHSC El Paso and dean of the Foster School of Medicine, each of the deans for the Hunt School of Nursing and Graduate School, and a class representative, as well as the conferral of degrees, said the release.

“While I recognize that a virtual ceremony cannot replace a traditional ceremony, I have worked closely with leadership across our campus to ensure that graduates are still given a moment that honors the hard work and achievements that have come from their time at TTUHSC El Paso and serving our community,” said Dr. Richard Lange.

As each name is read, a photo of each graduate will be shown on screen.

Students also had an opportunity to submit photos throughout their journey to be included in a slideshow that will play during the virtual ceremony.

The livestream can be accessed on TTUHSC El Paso’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ttuhscep. Viewers will be able to comment and engage with one another during the live broadcast.

Each school’s ceremony will still be held at its previously scheduled date and time:

The Hunt School of Nursing’s ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

The Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences’ ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9.

The Foster School of Medicine’s ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22.

“As always, my main priority is the health and well-being of our entire TTUHSC El Paso community. Once we can safely gather to celebrate again, graduates from the class of 2020 are welcome to join our next series of physical commencement ceremonies,” Lange said.

Special messages or video clips for graduates by loved ones may be submitted to the Office of Institutional Advancement at news.ep@ttuhsc.edu by Monday, May 11 to be featured in a montage.