Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic to offer free dental services for Central El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Faculty and student providers from the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic are offering dental care services for residents within the 79905 ZIP code of El Paso through a community clinic, from Monday, November 29 through December 3.

During the week-long clinic, 79905 residents will have the opportunity to receive diagnostic and preventative dental services, including dental exams, X-rays, and sealants for free.

These services are offered for free through the Dental Patient Fund from Marathon Petroleum Foundation.

These funds provide access for families in 79905 neighborhoods who might not otherwise have the resources for quality dental care.

Residents interested in making an appointment for the clinic are asked to call 915-215-6700.

