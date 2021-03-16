Texas talks ‘to-go’ alcohol

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of the Texas legislature are in talks to permanently allow restaurants to offer to-go and pick-up alcohol services.

H.B. 1024, a bill that would put Gov. Abbott’s emergency waiver established at the beginning of the pandemic into law, is making its way through the state House and Senate and receiving bipartisan support.

The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) worked on legislation with state senators in an effort to help keep restaurants alive. Across Texas, advocates are urging people to drink responsibly, whether it’s at home or at a bar or restaurant.

“In this industry, we quickly realized the potential for that to not only help us get through the pandemic and economic crisis, but also to bring us into the future,” Kelsey Erickson Streufert, TRA’s vice president of Government Relations and Advocacy, told KTSM 9 News. “We know that the industry is heading in that direction, and it’s what our consumers want.”

The TRA said offering alcohol to-go would provide much-needed revenue to small businesses still recovering from the pandemic. The TRA reports that about 700,000 restaurant employees in Texas were let go since the beginning of the pandemic and about 10,000 restaurants have shuttered their doors.

“Alcohol-to-go was something that began as part of efforts to help restaurants struggling during the pandemic and it’s proven safe and convenient for consumers as well,” House Speaker Joe Moody told KTSM 9 News. “El Paso businesses will benefit from the additional revenue it will continue to create and El Pasoans will have more options for making their purchases.”

The option to solidify Texans’ ability to pick up alcoholic beverages comes with concerns over safety issues like drinking and driving.

“It’s very important for us to share that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable and we want individuals and establishments to be able to make good decisions,” said Vanessa Marquez, Victims Services Managers at Mothers Against Drunk Driving in El Paso.

Moody said that existing laws around alcohol sales and TABC enforcement will help ensure people are protected.

“There are many laws in place around alcohol sales, such as checking identification and not serving those who are already intoxicated, and those will continue to be enforced,” says Moody. “TABC also provides training to retailers that can be adjusted to account for alcohol-to-go sales.”