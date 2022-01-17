Texas Synagogue hostage situation hits home for El Paso Rabbi; Leaders share thoughts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After four people – including a Rabbi – were held hostage at the Reform Jewish Synagogue in Colleyville outside of Fort Worth over the weekend, local Jewish leaders share their thoughts.

“The reality is, is this person decided for whatever reason to terrorize the Jewish community and take hostages at a Jewish house of worship,” said Rabbi Ben Zeidman, here in El Paso.

All the hostages made it out alive, while the hostage-taker – identified by the FBI as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram – died.

Zeidman says the situation hit close to home, not only because it was a Jewish synagogue but also because he knows the rabbi who was held, hostage.

“A fellow reform rabbi who was ordained just a few years ahead of me from the same institution. We know of each other and really just worried about him and his congregation and it really hits home in a lot of ways,” said Zeidman.

He added that the situation has him thinking about worshipers’ safety, saying it’s become a balancing act of being welcoming to strangers and keeping the congregation safe.

“We don’t want to turn people away just because we’ve never met them before and don’t know them. And the early reports coming out of what took place in Texas is that’s sort of what happened. A person came to the worship service that nobody had met before but asked if they could come in and in an attempt to be welcoming they were welcomed in,” said Zeidman.

According to CNN, the FBI said “This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force…”

“The perpetrator chose a Jewish house of worship to commit this act of terrorism,” said Mark Toubin the Southwest Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The Anti-Defamation League for the El Paso region says anti-Semitism is on the rise.

“We have seen like the rest of the country a substantial increase in incidents of anti-Semitism of all kinds really the last three years have been some of the highest levels of anti-Semitism that we’ve seen since we’ve been reporting these types of incidents,” said Mark Toubin.

In the wake of the situation, the City of El Paso released a statement, regarding the community’s solidarity with Colleyville and stating their security stand.

The El Paso Police Department continues to work closely with the state and federal law enforcement agencies to proactively monitor local activities. CITY OF EL PASO STATEMENT 1/15/2022

