Texas Supreme Court grants emergency Duranguito injunction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The late night scramble by preservationists hoping to protect the Duranguito neighborhood from demolition overnight has come to an end after the Texas Supreme Court granted an Emergency Relief injunction to plaintiff Max Grossman.

Friday evening, the 3rd Court of Appeals lifted the existing injunction against the demolition of the neighborhood within the arena footprint without warning, essentially paving way for the City of El Paso or owners of the buildings within the area to begin demolition. Several of the buildings slated for demolition under the City’s plan is being considered for Texas State Antiquities Landmarks (SAL) based on the historical importance of the land on which many of the buildings in the Duranguito footprint were built on.

Supporters of the Duranguito neighborhood kept watch overnight to ensure construction vehicles didn’t move in and begin demolition, as they did during the early morning hours of September 12, 2017 when construction equipment began knocking large holes in the sides of several buildings slated for demolition before a judge granted an injunction against further work in the area.

The back and forth between plaintiff Max Grossman and the City has been drawn out since that date, with multiple court hearings that have halted the slated downtown arena project that was scheduled to be built as part of a 2012 Quality of Life Bond project.

Saturday morning, the Supreme Court of Texas again granted an Emergency Injunction against demolition, requesting the City submit documentation regarding the matter by July 2, 2019.

With the latest injunction, Grossman tells KTSM all litigation regarding the preservation of Duranguito sits within the Texas Supreme Court, meaning the city will have no options for relief in the State of Texas if the court should decide against them.

KTSM reached out to the City of El Paso late Friday night when the initial injunction was lifted but have yet to receive a response from them.