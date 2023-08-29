EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse hosted a meat cutting event on Tuesday morning, Aug. 29 in West El Paso as nine butchers competed in the first round of the National Meat Cutting challenge.

Texas Roadhouse Marketing Coach, Sadie Crees says each participant received 30 to 40 pounds of beef and were judged on quality, yield, and speed.

Crees says the winner of the first round will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll compete for a spot in the 2024 national competition.

Crees adds the semi-finals and final competition will be held in March and the winner of the national competition will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and will be crowned ‘Meat Cutter of the Year.’

The participating meat cutters in the first round were the following:

Martin Hernandez, from Casa Grande, AZ.

Julio Arnold, from Marana, AZ.

Chris Allen, from Tucson, AZ.

Anthony Sherman, from Tucson, AZ.

Mike Lucas, from Sierra, Vista, AZ.

Ricardo Urueta, from Las Cruces, NM.

Jorge Apodaca, from El Paso, TX.

David Garcia, from El Paso, TX.

Nick Vasquez, from El Paso, TX.

“Meat-cutting is truly a lost art,” says Tony Garcia, Texas Roadhouse Product Coach. “Our annual competition celebrates the success of our professional meat cutters. Our meat-cutting challenges are one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication to cutting perfect steaks for our guests.”