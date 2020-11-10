EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Riogrande Legal Aid is holding a Facebook Live interactive presentation focusing on veterans legal issues, including VA, SSA, Elder Law and Family Law, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event will stream on the TRLA’s Facebook page: facebook.com/TRLegalAid/.

The event is part of a statewide initiative in honor of Veteran’s Day. Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week (TVLAW) is coordinated by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid programs across the state like TRLA, and the Texas Legal Aid Veterans Coalition.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Texas communities, our veterans need us now more than ever,” said Betty Balli Torres, executive director of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation. “We are grateful for the Texas legislature for its continued funding of legal services that help our veterans improve their lives and the wellbeing of their families.”

Texas has the second-highest population of veterans in the nation. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual survey of homeless and formerly homeless veterans, legal issues account for five of the top 10 unmet needs of homeless veterans. Obtaining access to free legal services can be critical for veterans to get the benefits and support they need for themselves and their families.

This year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Veterans Legal Aid Coalition created a video project targeted at veterans that aims to solve the challenges of outreach during COVID-19.

Starting Nov. 13, the first of five videos will be released covering the topic of benefits for veterans. Visit texaslawhelp.org to view the videos. Assistance is also provided at a statewide hotline for veterans: 1-800-622-2520, option 2.

