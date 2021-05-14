Texas Rent Relief Program continues helping those in need of rental assistance

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a man walks in front of a For Rent sign in a window of a residential property in San Francisco. The Biden administration on Friday, May 7, 2021, announced the allocation of $21.6 billion to provide emergency rental assistance to help prevent evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Rent Relief Program is continuing to help those needing rental assistance.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has already distributed more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance to Texans in need.

TDHCA is administering a $1.3 billion grant in emergency federal relief funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to help income-eligible Texans struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic.

Renters get assistance with up to 12 months of rental assistance, including back rent and up to three months of future rent, as well as utility assistance. As eviction moratoriums expire across the state, the Texas Rent Relief Program (TRR) is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes.

“Today the Texas Rent Relief Program is proud to announce it has reached an exciting benchmark having helped more than 12,000 Texans by providing more than $100 million in rental and utility assistance — with hundreds of millions more assistance in the pipeline,” said TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson.

“Almost half of those funds were allocated to assist with diverting evictions. This program is providing much-needed economic stability both for tenants and landlords, as well as helping renters pay utility bills. If you are a renter in Texas — help is here. We have more than a billion in assistance to help, so apply today at TexasRentRelief.com.”

The Texas Rent Relief Program is an opportunity to get up to 12 months of back due rent and even secure up to three months of future rent stability for tenants. Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don’t evict.

